NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville Police arrested two people after they were found with meth while driving a stolen car.

Randall Byrd and Brandy Teer were arrested Saturday, April 30 after a flock camera spotted a stolen car from South Carolina. Flock cameras are typically used to read license plates, and in this case, the vehicle was flagged as stolen.

Officers found Byrd and Teer sitting in the car in a Walmart parking lot. Officers believed that illegal drugs were inside the car. After K9 Blue was used to detect the smell of narcotics, officers searched the car and found methamphetamine.

K9 Blue sniffing the stolen car

Randall Byrd

Brandy Teer

In addition to the meth, drug paraphernalia was also found inside the car. Byrd and Teer were arrested by officers. The pair faces several felony and misdemeanor charges, according to a Facebook post from the Niceville Police Department.