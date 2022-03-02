NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Niceville Police Department arrested two people for allegedly stealing a vehicle. License plate readers made led to their capture.

On March 2, deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office were alerted of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle’s license plate was then put into the Florida and National Databases as stolen, according to a Facebook post from the Niceville Police Department.

A license plate reader then spotted the stolen vehicle in Niceville. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the juvenile and their passenger, who had outstanding warrants, according to the post.

The NPD explains that readers are not used to track driver’s speeds or if a driver runs a red light. The purpose of the readers are to find missing people, help investigations and catch criminals, according to the post. The NPD also urges residents to contact them if they have any questions about the license plates readers. You can call the NPD at 850-279-6436 or email them at pdadmin@niceville.org.