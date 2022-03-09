OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after fentanyl, cocaine and heroin were found inside an apartment.

Karen Hyler, 57, was charged after deputies searched an apartment at Indian Trail in Destin. Several complaints were made to deputies about people coming to the apartment day and night.

The apartment was also the site of a fatal drug overdose in January, according to a news release from the OSCO. Deputies found several drugs inside Hyler’s room including:

2.5 grams of suspected fentanyl found inside a makeup bag

1 gram of suspected cocaine found inside a container

5 grams of suspected fentanyl in a nightstand

Investigators also found a scale and several containers during the search. Hyler admitted that she and others used her room to “distribute narcotics,” according to an arrest report.

Hyler was charged with:

Trafficking in fentanyl

Keeping a public nuisance (drug activity)

Possession of cocaine

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Stacy Crowley, 58, lived at the same apartment. Crowley was arrested after deputies found a piece of a pill in her room. Crowley confirmed the pill was Dilaudid, a narcotic. Crowley told deputies that the pill was given to her by Hyler. A syringe filled with 1 gram of suspected heroin was also found on her bed.

Karen Hyler

Stacy Crowley

Crowley was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.