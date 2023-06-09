OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested Thursday after they allegedly were caught in a stolen car out of Mississippi, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The two were “tracked down” because they were suspected of also stealing a Destin woman’s electric scooter.

Joseph Middleton, 44, and Kelly Patterson, 34, are charged with fraudulent use of credits. Deputies also said they are being held on a charge out of Mississippi for grand theft of a vehicle.

Deputies said they pulled over Middleton and Patterson in Niceville.

“Inside the truck deputies found items indicating the man and woman were tied to credit card fraud,” reads the post.