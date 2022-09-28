OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted two 15-year-olds on charges of first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm in connection with the robbery and murder of a 18-year-old in July 2022, according to the release from the Office of the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez was 18-years-old when he was found shot in the parking lot of the Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center. According to police, Burgos-Jimenez and the two other teens were at the recreation center for an “illegal transaction” in the parking lot.

WKRG will not release the names of the two 15-year-olds charged as they are minors. The Fort Walton Beach Police Department investigated this case and the two charged will be prosecuted by the Assistant State Attorney.