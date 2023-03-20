DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The second-largest deployed vessel for the Okaloosa County artificial reef program made its way to 120 feet below the surface on March 15.

The Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team sank the vessel named DOLPHIN about 16 nautical miles south of Destin.

The DOLPHIN is located at 30° 07.634’ N, 86° 24.131’ W

This latest reef is an old 191-foot research vessel that was transformed into a future marine habitat. Okaloosa County said the funding for the DOLPHIN came from Bed Tax revenue.

The Coastal Resource team said the DOLPHIN was one of the quickest deployments in the program and team members were sent to dive the site after to check its orientation and depth.

Okaloosa County shared a video of the March 15 deployment on social media.

The county has 400 artificial reefs in the Gulf of Mexico. View a full map with coordinates online.