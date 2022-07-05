DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies worked a non-stop holiday weekend on and off the water.

OCSO released stats Tuesday afternoon for calls over the weekend:

Deputy calls on the water 255 vessel stops, 48 citations 17 BUI arrests (76 BUI arrests to date in 2022)

Deputy calls On land (Not a complete list) 66 disturbances 52 fireworks calls 24 noise complaints 72 traffic crashes 43 reckless vehicle calls 15 thefts 18 parking complaints 30 trespassing calls



A joint effort called Operation Dry Water ran from July 2 through July 4 promoting safety on the water. OCSO worked with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the United States Coast Guard to patrol hot spot areas like Crab Island and the Santa Rosa Sound.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to FWC for call numbers and arrest reports for the three-day holiday weekend.

Read the full release from OCSO below: