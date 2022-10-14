CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday for planning to start a fight with a 15-year-old girl after school. The teen was armed with a silver razor blade on the Crestview High School campus, according to OCSO.

OCSO reports the two teens were in a verbal altercation more than two weeks ago where the young man threatened to kill the girl. The victim told OCSO she was fearful for her life.

According to the arrest report and victim statement, a mutual friend between the teens told the girl the suspect had a razor blade on him Friday morning and she told the School Resource Officer on campus. The victim told OCSO that the boy planned to fight the girl after school at the Crestview Library on Commerce Drive but she never agreed.

Deputies located a Ziploc bag containing a silver razor blade in the boy’s pocket and took him into custody.

OCSO reviewed text messages between the kids and revealed the boy did intend to severely hurt the girl with the razor blade during the fight.

According to the deputy, the boy did not seem remorseful or apologetic for his actions. An initial cause for the tension between the kids has not yet been uncovered.

The boy has been taken to juvenile detention and charged with possession of a weapon on campus and making threats.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden released a statement about Friday’s incident.

“This investigation and resolution of this incident reinforces the strength of the pro-active student safety partnership between the Okaloosa County School District and OCSO,” said Sheriff Eric Aden. “And it also reinforces the need for students to speak up if they are aware of any potential dangers.”

WKRG News 5 does not identify minors accused of crimes.