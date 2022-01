FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old boy shot in the head in Fort Walton Beach Thursday, Jan. 27.

Police said he was shot in a car traveling over the Cinco Bayou Bridge. It happened around 4:55 p.m.

The teen is hospitalized. His condition is unknown.



It is not clear what lead up to the shooting, and the person responsible has not been arrested.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Detective Boucher at 850-833-9549 or email them at eboucher@fwb.org.