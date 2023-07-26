OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 14-year-old who has been missing since Friday, according to a Facebook post.

Jada Knox-Baldwin, 14, left her home on Dawes Road on July 21. Jada said she was going to Okaloosa Island and it is believed that she may have gotten into a red pickup truck.

Jada was last seen wearing a light blue and white striped shirt, blue Crocs and light blue shorts. She is 5 foot 3 inches, weighs 125 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jada’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.