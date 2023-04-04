DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Lifeguards in Okaloosa County have rescued 13 people in the 2023 season. All rescues happened because someone got caught in a rip current.

“It’s the rip current. That’s the number one threat on the Gulf Coast is rip currents,” said Okaloosa County Beach Chief Rich Huffnagle.

Okaloosa County lifeguards start seasonal coverage on the second Saturday in March, March 11. In 2023, the department has six water rescues.

“Anywhere on the Gulf Coast, if they’re flying red flags or double red flags, you know, stay out of the water especially if you’re not a competent swimmer. Even if you’re a competent swimmer, you should probably avoid the water if we’re running red flags,” said Huffnagle.

Huffnagle said rip currents can happen to anybody, regardless of age or swim level.

“A lot of them are out-of-town folks on vacation, but there are some locals that get caught as well,” said Huffnagle. “The message is the same whether you’re local or not. Get with the lifeguard if you’re not sure about the flag conditions and ask questions.”

Okaloosa Beach Safety

Destin Beach Safety lifeguards have rescued seven people since March 11.

“We had five in March and only three this month because it’s only just started,” said Bryce Orchard, Beach Safety Lieutenant. “They’re all rip currents. We have terrible rip currents at the moment, you know, probably some of the worst I’ve seen for a while. They’re just there every day.”

Destin Beach Safety said if they are flying red flags, even a strong swimmer needs to stay around knee-deep.

“I’d say before you even go to the beach, I would just check what the flag color is and that’s easily done. We post on our Destin Beach Safety Facebook page every morning with the flag color conditions and any kind of warnings,” said Orchard.

Okaloosa County has a text system for beach flags. It will begin in April. To get daily beach flag conditions and updates, text BEACH to 44144.