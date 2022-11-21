DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The 14th annual Destin Crop Drop was the largest yet with more than 120,000 pounds of food going to an estimated 25,000 people this holiday season.

The Rotary Club of Destin is just one of the groups making up the 400 volunteers that packed bags at the Destin High School Saturday, Nov. 19.

“It just makes you proud to live in our community in Destin when you can bring everybody together and all ages,” said Rotary Club President Marcia Hull. “I mean, there were even little kids that were four years old out there trying to help.”

Hull said this year’s Crop Drop haul had more variety than past years.

“Normally we only have three or four items,” said Hull. “This year they had even blackberries and sweet potatoes that are huge.”

The produce comes from all over, mainly items that can’t be sold to grocers.

“Some from Georgia,” said Hull. “We had some produce coming from Canada and Mexico. It needs to go somewhere so we also had a big semi with leftover produce to pack.”

The packed boxes and bags will be going to more than 50 organizations across Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa Counties.

“We give to agencies like Caring and sharing, Food for thought, Destin harvest,” said Hull. “We had a lot of faith-based organizations, churches that were coming in and getting this and it’s being distributed to Crestview. We ended up sending to come up to Milton and it was going to be taken to Feeding America. “

Marcia said the Rotary Club is all about leaving an impact, bringing in young kids to teach them the gift of giving.

“We have a new interact club with Destin High School that we just made official last week,” said Hull. “And we have a Destin middle school interact club that was out there so you know, we’re teaching all these young emerging leaders what it’s about to give back to your community or for those that are in need.’

For those seeking assistance and are in need of food this holiday season, contact a local organization or church to learn more.