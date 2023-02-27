DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin brought dozens of residents and councilmen to a workshop on Feb. 23 to discuss a remodel and improvement plan for Joe’s Bayou recreation area and Mattie Kelly Park and Nature Walk.

The 30% First Draft phase design plan with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection calls for a number of upgrades including:

Better access to the existing boat ramp and access piers

Replacing or improving the current fishing pier

Protecting and increasing access to the shoreline with a new reef breakwater system and removing of the existing hardscape

Expansion of parking areas

Changes to nature trails and viewing areas

Wetland enhancement

Pond restoration

Stormwater management improvements

The new park would add a new bathroom structure to fit four steals, a staff pavilion, a boat trailer parking lot with 64 spaces, a mooring dock and a loading or unloading zone.

For landscaping, more greenspace will be added with bike racks, trash enclosures, picnic pavilions and new signage.

The project has a $12,202,891 budget funded by the Natural Resource Damage Assessment (NRDA) Final Restoration Pla RP-1. The funding is slated to cover construction, engineering and administration costs.

A big topic during the Feb. 23 discussion aimed at making the city parks more dog friendly. The Joe’s Bayou area is leash-friendly, but residents hope they can have a place to let their dogs into the water.

Another discussion on parking spaces took time at the meeting. The City said there are 20 days every year when the parking spaces and full at both Joe’s Bayou and Mattie Kelly. Some at the meeting discussed adding more green space with a playground that can double as an extra lot for the busy season.

The second phase plans are expected to hit the city staff and council desk at a March 2023 meeting.