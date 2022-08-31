OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have sentenced the 10th and final person in connection to a four-year drug trafficking investigation, “Operation Songbird,” carried out by the DEA and the OCSO, according to a release.

Deputies arrested Ira Alston in January 2021 in Atlanta, Ga. for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute more than:

1 kilogram of heroin

400 grams or more of Fentanyl

500 grams or more of methamphetamine

Alston was convicted and sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Thursday Aug. 25, according to the release. The DEA Atlanta Field Office, members of the DEA Pensacola Office and OCSO assisted in the arrest of Alston. There is no mugshot for Alston available at this time.

“Operation Songbird” began in 2018 when the “DEA and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office partnered in an investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization responsible for distributing kilogram amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl within Okaloosa County, Florida,” according to the release.

The investigation revealed that Joshua Kim Bailey was the “head of the DTO,” and was selling “large amounts,” of heroin and methamphetamine to “various individuals within Okaloosa County for further distribution.”

In May 2019, six search warrants were executed resulting in the seizure of 31 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 4.9 kilograms of heroine, 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, 1.5 kilograms of marijuana and 1.6 kilograms of suspected fentanyl “pressed into approximately 5,000 Xanax and 1,000 oxycodone pills.”

Through more investigation, deputies found that Alston was Bailey’s “source of supply,” who lived in Atlanta. It was revealed Alston was sending roughly 30 pounds of methamphetamine and four kilograms of heroin every two weeks “for Bailey to distribute within Okaloosa County.”

Investigators seized the following over the four-year span:

Methamphetamine – Approximately 18 kilograms

Heroin – Approximately 8.4 kilograms

Cocaine – Approximately 2.8 kilograms

Marijuana – Approximately 5.4 kilograms

Misc. Pharmaceuticals – 2.5 kilograms

US Currency – $217,153

Vehicles – $133,037

Jewelry – $157,315.00

The following is a list of people sentenced and charges within ‘Operation Songbird’:

Person charged Charge Sentence Joshua Kim Bailey conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as an armed career criminal 300 months Stephanie Macnew conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances 120 months Alexander Evans conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances 75 months Stephen Scott Wilson two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances 120 months Henry Clay White IV conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and four counts possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon 120 months Nicolas Dre Latson conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and violation of federal supervised release 69 months Jonah Jack-Fuller two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon 66 months Barry Dewayne Harrelson conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, four counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as an armed career criminal 360 months Milton Pruitt conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances 36 months