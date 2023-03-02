SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office recognized 10 of their top team members Thursday at the yearly award ceremony.

The ceremony filled the Okaloosa County Board Commission Chamber with deputies, administrative staff, families and community leaders.

2022 Award Winners:

Supervisor of the Year – Sergeant Sterling Eslinger Led RTCC team through 309 investigations and conducted more than 700 forensic data extractions of electronic devices in 2022.

Volunteer of the Year – Ed Robbeloth Helped transform the Human Resources department to a digital standard in 2022, scanning countless documents including some more than 200 pages long.

Administrative Employee of the Year – Criminal Analyst Katie Parker Completed 80 hours of training at the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst I and II training courses. Serves as OCSO’s only graduate of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy.

Communications Officer of the Year – Casey Bilbrey Earned OCSO Communications Training Officer certification, and responded to Hurricane Ian to help with communication efforts in Charlotte County.

Deputy of the Year – Deputy Sheriff Ezekiel Dixon Bravely handled a hostage-style Destin shooting scene with a first-day deputy partner

Investigator of the Year – Senior Investigator Kelly Henderson Worked on numerous criminal cases including the Christmas Eve deadly shooting of Cpl. Ray Hamilton while also serving on the honor guard for his funeral.

Operations Bureau Sworn Outstanding Performer of the Year – Deputy Brian Mulbach As the Community Resource Deputy, Mulbach created mapping aides for patrol units to easily locate hard-to-find apartments during emergency responses.

Administrative Bureau Sworn Outstanding Performer of the Year – Steven Williams

Posse Member of the Year – Captain Terry Watkins Volunteered over 308 hours for details in 2022. Served for 45 before his retirement in Oct. of 2022.

School Resource Officer of the Year – Deputy Mark Kane Saved a child having cardiac arrest inside Crestview High School



Sheriff Eric Aden as well as Chief Deputy Kenneth Lapee were unable to attend the ceremony. Undersheriff Charlie Nix presented the awards and gave thanks to the community for making OCSO a great department.

“I hear about those that put on a uniform for cities and communities that don’t support them, that is absolutely crazy to me,” said Nix. “We are thankful to live in a community that gives us the tools and the support to be successful.”

The award winners were nominated by their supervisors with reports read at the ceremony describing what makes each recipient stand out in the office.