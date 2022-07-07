The Florida Highway Patrol was called to a crash that killed one person early Thursday morning in Okaloosa County.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a crash that killed one person early Thursday morning in Okaloosa County.

The crash happened Thursday, July 7, after a sedan crashed into a transit van while traveling along State Road 285. The crash was head-on, killing a passenger in the sedan, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the sedan was critically injured, according to the release. The driver of the van, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had minor injuries.

The crash, which happened around 7:52 a.m., caused lane closures along State Road 285. Around noon, all lanes were back open, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. FHP Homicide Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.