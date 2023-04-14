CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A pilot was injured after crashing a small plane in Crestview Friday afternoon, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, OCSO said the Cessna Cardinal 177 single-engine aircraft with only the pilot on board departed Destin Executive Airport (DTS) en route to Bob Sikes Airport (CEW).

The plane had an engine failure causing it to crash into a field just north of Possum Ridge Road in Crestview.

OCSO said the pilot was alert and conscious when law enforcement arrived. He was taken to North Okaloosa Hospital with minor injuries for further evaluation.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the engine failure and the crash.