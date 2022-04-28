CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol reported one woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday night.

FHP says the crash happened around 10 p.m. last night on State Road 85 in Crestview. The Sedan the woman was driving was heading northbound on SR 85 approaching Shoal River bridge. During which she lost control and traveled onto the east shoulder. The Sedan rotated clockwise and collided with a tree.

FHP says this is an ongoing investigation. The woman was 47-years-old.