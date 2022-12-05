CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 66-year-old man from Crestview died after a car crash on Stillwell Blvd. near Monterrey Rd. Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release two people in a truck were northbound around 4 a.m. when they left the roadway and struck the tree line.

A 32-year-old man was injured in the crash but will be ok. FHP said they do not know which passenger was the driver when the crash occurred.

FHP is still investigating the crash.