OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed one person is in critical condition after a crash in Okaloosa County. The wreck happened at 9:33 Tuesday morning.

A sedan driven by a 63-year-old woman was making a left onto the northbound side of State Road 4 from Hilton Road. An SUV was traveling southbound on SR 4 approaching Hilton Road.

FHP says the front of the SUV collided with the left side of the sedan injuring the woman in the sedan. The driver of the sedan was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old man appeared uninjured.