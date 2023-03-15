MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said a 24-year-old man from Mary Esther suffered critical injuries after a head-on collision on Tuesday, March 14.

The crash happened around 5:15 pm on Green Acres Rd near Beverly St.

FHP said a 64-year-old man driving a truck entered the center turning lane on Green Acres Rd.

The report said the truck driver did not see the 24-year-old driver going westbound and turned into the oncoming traffic.

The 24-year-old was hit on the front left side of his car and he spun into the ditch. FHP said the car rolled over and the man was taken to a hospital. The 64-year-old man from Fort Walton Beach is ok.