FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested a 29-year-old man for chasing “two victims and shooting at them,” at two different locations Tuesday night, but are still looking for another, according to a release from the FWBPD.

Samuel Kortez Jones, also known as ‘Tez,’ was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently in Okaloosa County Jail with no bond, according to the release.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16 at around 8:49 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Harbeson Avenue and Bobolink Drive. A vehicle was found with a bullet hole in the front passenger door. The victims told officers Jones followed them east on Walter Martin Rd. and south on Harbeson Ave. and “fired several shots at their vehicles,” as he continued to follow them.

According to the release, the victims turned west on McGriff St. while Jones continued south on Harbeson Ave. The victims saw Jones in a parking lot at 31 Beal Parkway NW where he got out of his car. The victims turned around to avoid Jones and he pointed the gun at them again.

Jones caught up to the victims and “blocked their path,” at Shell Ave. and Walter Martin Rd. when “he and unidentified male in the passenger seat of the defendant’s vehicle,” both shot at the victims. The victims tried to turn around but got stuck on a curb.

One of the people in the car got her gun from her purse and started shooting back. This is when Jones and the “companion,” stopped shooting or following the victims.

According to the release, the victims were able to identify victims by name. Officers located Jones and he denied having a gun at first.

“He later admitted shooting at the victims over a prior dispute from a few days earlier,” read the release. “A search warrant at his residence located a firearm of the same caliber as shell casings found at the crime scenes.”

According to the release, this was not random, but rather a targeted attack. “There is no concern of further violence toward anyone else,” read the post. The identity of the second person with Jones is “currently unknown.”

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information in relation to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Eric Boucher at (850) 833-9546 or Emerald Coast Crimestoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.