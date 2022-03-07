OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man for a home invasion robbery that happened last February.

Matthew Gafford, 27, was arrested after a deputy spotted him walking down a street Sunday, March 6.

Gafford was wanted for a home invasion that happened at Hill Drive on Feb. 27. Gafford allegedly walked up to the victim’s home and knocked on the door. When the man opened it, he was met with a black handgun and pushed back into the house. Gafford then hit the man in the face with the gun and took his cash and cellphone, according to a news release from the OSCO.

Gafford was arrested for the charges of: