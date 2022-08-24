OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two people in connection to a man “threatening the life of his girlfriend and family,” according to a release from the OCSO.

Brian Howard, 49, a Crestview man, was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking, accessing an electronic device without authority and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

According to the release, the victim said Howard threatened last month to “kill her and some of her family members.” The victim found a loaded gun “hidden under the driver’s side of Howard’s truck,” the next day. The victim then obtained a “temporary domestic violence injunction,” which specifically states no contact between the two.

Upon a forensic investigation of the victim’s cellphone by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, deputies found that Howard’s phone of record was the login for the victim’s Facebook account. This allowed Howard to access and communicate with the victim “against her will.”

The weapon from the truck belonged to Howard’s friend, 52-year-old Joseph Pursley, a convicted felon.

According to the release, Pursley told OCSO investigators he is “unsure how [the gun] ended up in the truck, which he said he also has access to as well as Howard and the victim. Pursley was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the police report, Pursley also told OCSO investigators he had last seen the gun on July 30 at his house “where he had placed it on a shelf under his television after cleaning it.”