SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners approved $1.5 Million in relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The money is available to non-profit organizations impacted by the pandemic and COVID-19 protocols.

Applications for the funds began Thursday, March 17. The deadline to apply is May 2, 2022.

“Many Okaloosa County non-profit organizations have continued to serve our community, despite the long-lasting challenges introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners Chairman, Mel Ponder. “We are pleased to offer some relief.”

ELIGIBILITY FOR ARPA FUNDING:

Open to 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) Nonprofits incorporated under the State of Florida

Must have been in operation for at least one full year as of March 1, 2022

Only one application per agency will be considered and applicants must select between the ARPA “Capital Expenditure” category or the ARPA “Non-Capital Expenditure” category

Nonprofits may only request funding for expenditures to respond to the public health emergency with respect to COVID–19 or to address its negative economic impacts

Grants may be considered for programs, services, capital expenditures or to mitigate financial hardships experienced by the Nonprofit directly as a result of COVID-19

In addition to the ARPA money, the BCC is accepting applications for non-profits to receive money from the annual funding.

The BCC said annual funds are for “non-profit organizations who assist the county in carrying out its vision of providing economic opportunity and excellence in critical services to enhance the quality of life for all residents.”

ELIGIBILITY FOR BCC FUNDING:

Open to 501(c)(3) Nonprofits incorporated under the State of Florida

Must have been in operation for two (2) consecutive years by Dec. 31 of the year preceding application deadline

Only one application per agency will be considered each year

Grants are for programmatic and operating expenses

To apply to one or both of these funding opportunities, click here.

The county is hosting a webinar about eligibility and funding opportunities Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 9 am. You can learn more about the webinar here.

