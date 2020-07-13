Okaloosa County woman accused of stabbing husband

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florosa woman accused of stabbing her husband multiple times Sunday evening has been arrested.

Kereng Naburn, 29, was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says it received numerous 911 calls from the Naburn home around 1:38 a.m. Sunday. On some calls, a woman could be heard screaming and on another, a man could be heard screaming he had been stabbed, according to a sheriff’s office media release.

Deputies found the victim, 33-year old Franklin Naburn, at the couple’s house with stab sounds to his head, face, arm, and back, the media release said. He claimed he had been out for a walk when three unknown men attacked him.

Deputies canvassed the neighborhood but found no evidence he had been stabbed outside the home, according to the media release. Blood was located throughout the house, including on the suspect.

Kereng Naburn was booked into the Okaloosa County jail. Franklin Naburn is expected to recover from his injuries.

