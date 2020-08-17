Okaloosa county to hold town hall meeting for input on Santa Rosa Blvd

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Public Works Department will hold a town hall meeting on the August 27th with hopes of getting your input on the reconstruction of Santa Rosa Boulevard.
The meeting will be held at Emerald Coast Convention Center at 6:00 PM. Okaloosa County has received a design grant for additional sidewalks and has extra funds. The extra funds can go toward:
- Increased Landscaping area
- Sidewalks on the south side of Santa Rosa Blvd – reduction in car travel lanes in favor of:
- Multi-use path for walking and bicycling
- Roadside parking for the public
- Pocket Parks with landscape features and seating
- Stormwater collection, treatment, and conveyance
Carolyn Ketchel, District Commissioner and Vice Chairmain, said “This will be an opportunity to come together for the first time to view concepts that will generate discussion and input concerning the future of Santa Rosa Blvd.”
