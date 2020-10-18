Okaloosa County supervisor of elections tests positive for COVID-19

Release from Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections office

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – Paul Lux, Supervisor of Elections for Okaloosa County, and an employee have tested positive for Coronavirus. The Supervisor of Elections staff have, since March, adopted and maintained CDC-recommended safety precautions in both office locations to protect staff and members of the public, including but not limited to: mask wearing, acrylic barriers, and regular sanitizing. Lux will work remotely and self-isolate for the recommended time-period while operations for the November 3 General Election continue.

Out of an abundance of caution and concern for public safety, the Crestview office will be closed to the public until further notice. Early Voting will continue as scheduled, October 19 – October 31, 7:00 am – 7:00 pm all days, at the remaining four locations:

Okaloosa County Administration Building1250 Eglin PkwyShalimar, FL 32579 Crestview Community Center1446 Commerce Dr.Crestview, FL 32539 Destin Community Center101 Stahlman Ave.Destin, FL 32541 Niceville Community Center204 Partin DriveNiceville, FL 32578

As in the March 17 Presidential Preference Primary and August 18 Primary Election, all polling places will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines to provide a safe and sanitary environment for voters and Poll Workers. A variety of personal protective equipment and sanitizing measures are available at all polling places, and Poll Workers have been trained on proper disinfecting procedures. Voters and Poll Workers are strongly encouraged to wear masks and respect others while in the polling places.

Voters concerned about Coronavirus may request a Vote-by-Mail ballot until October 24 at 5:00 pm. Should they wish to hand-deliver it, they may deliver them to secured dropboxes outside either Supervisor of Elections office location or any Early Voting site during Early Voting hours only. All ballots must be received by 7:00 pm on November 3, Election Day.

The Supervisor of Elections will continue to update the public on both their website, www.voteokaloosa.gov, and Facebook page, @okaloosacountysupervisorofelections.

