Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Crestview teen

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching a missing Crestview teenager.

The family of Sherrice Mobley, 16, have been unable to contact her and reported her missing on Oct. 7 when she was supposed to move to the Dothan, Ala., area, according to an OSCO Facebook post.

OSCO describes Mobley as a white female, about 5′ 6″ tall and weighing 135 pounds. She was brown hair and brown eyes.

A photo is not available, but Mobley was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey sweatpants, according to the Facebook post.

If you have any information, you can call the OSCSO at 850.651.7400 or call the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.