Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 67-year-old man

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 67-year-old man from Crestview. Harley Wehrlen has not been seen since Aug. 10 and is not believed to have his medication with him. He may be in the area of the Crestview Courthouse and should have a wheelchair with him.
If you have any information, please call us at 850.651.7400 or 689.5705. You can also reach out to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at the options on the flyer below.
