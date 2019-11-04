Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating two stabbings reported over the weekend

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced it is investigating two separate, non-fatal stabbings.

The first stabbing, according to the sheriff’s office, happened Nov. 1 near Crestview.

The 23-year old victim in that case says he had gone to a home on Chambray Road to pick up a friend when he got into an argument with another man, officials say. The man told deputies as he turned to walk away, the man stabbed him in the back with a knife. He was taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center for treatment.

Sunday night, another stabbing happened on Cypress Street near Fort Walton Beach.

Deputies responded to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, after a 16-year-old boy was brought to the hospital with a stab wound to his abdomen. His wound is a non-life threatening injury, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office says the stabbing are not connected, and updated information on the stabbings will be provided at a later time.