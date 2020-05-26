Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office handles more than 2,600 calls over Memorial Day weekend

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a busy Memorial Day weekend for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it handled more than 2,600 calls for service between Friday and midnight Sunday.

On its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office listed examples of calls that flooded its communications unit as crowds packed the beaches.

• 30 Alcohol Offenses

• 8 Boating Complaints

• 74 Disturbances

• 3 Lewd/Indecent Exposures

• 11 Distressed Boaters

• 13 Distressed Swimmers

• 2 Boat Crashes

• 8 Shots Fired

• 26 Parking Complaints

• 40 Noise and Loud Music Complaints

• 50 Reckless Driver Calls

• 36 Vessel Stops

• 23 Trespassing Calls

• 26 Thefts

• 21 Suspicious Vehicles

• 41 Welfare Checks

• 58 Traffic Crashes

• 23 Ordinance Violations

• 156 Citizen Contacts

• 12 Batteries

• 3 Felony Batteries

Beaches across the panhandle were crowded with beachgoers throughout the weekend.

LATEST STORIES: