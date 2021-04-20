Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies involved in active search for armed suspects in Holt

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are currently in the Holt area of Poplar Head Church Road looking for up to three armed subjects believed to be connected to a shots fired incident in Crestview.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid that area, including at Spring Time Avenue, as well as north and west of that location. As a precaution, while the search is underway, please lock your doors and call 9-1-1 immediately if you spot anything suspicious.

A description of one suspect is a black male with dreadlocks. The second suspect is a light-skinned black male.

The sheriff’s office say s avoid any contact.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories