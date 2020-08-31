Okaloosa County Schools reopen amid pandemic concerns

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Students in Okaloosa County return to class this morning. Class was originally scheduled to start August 11th, but the district decided to push the start date back in July over Coronavirus concerns.

We saw reopening last week in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Like Escambia, Okaloosa is offering three options for new and returning students. They can have in-person learning. A distance learning option called “my school” where students attend the same classes virtually that they would in person and it mirrors a typical school day. They also have the option of a virtual school as well.

For the kids that go in-person expect more space to keep your distance. Masks will be required on buses. They will also be provided for students and staff members and strongly encouraged when you can’t keep adequate distance, especially in shared spaces. The reopening plan is outlined in a presentation here.

We saw last week an elementary school in Escambia County. They had a similar rule on masks, strongly encouraged, and saw that virtually every child had a mask as they walked into school.

LATEST STORIES