Okaloosa County ordering businesses to display mask requirement policies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Businesses in Okaloosa County will have to place clear signage on their storefront stating their policy on mask requirements for customers and employees.

The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners passed an ordinance for mandatory signage regarding the requirements for face coverings in businesses. According to the ordinance, every business establishment is directed to place legible signage at every entrance and specify who, if anyone, is required to wear a face covering while within the establishment and under what conditions, such as only when social distancing is not possible.

The penalty for violating the ordinance is $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second offense, and $250 for the third and each subsequent offense.

The ordinance goes into effect today, July 21.

Read the full ordinance below:

