Okaloosa County man injured, suspect captured after alleged carjacking

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has attested a carjacking suspect.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office media release says Shauhn Nadal is accused of carjacking a car near 834 Jonleen Drive near Fort Walton Beach.

Deputies say on Friday, they responded to the call of a stolen vehicle. The victim said a middle-age, slimly built white male, wearing camouflage pants and a black shirt entered his Nissan van while he was loading it Friday morning.

After a struggle, the victim alleged the man put the vehicle in reverse and dragged him backwards, causing him to hit a mailbox, deputies say.

Deputies spotted a man who matches the victim’s description, later determined to be Nadal, and attempted to talk to him. Nadal ran away but was eventually captured.

He was found in possession of items stolen from the carjacking, deputies say, and a loaded gun.

Nadal is charged with carjacking, resisting with violence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, possession of a concealed firearm and petit theft.

Deputies say it is believed that Nadal may have been involved in additional recent burglaries in the local area. The investigation is ongoing.

