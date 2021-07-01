Okaloosa County man charged with taking part in US Capitol riot

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Another Northwest Florida man is now charged with taking part in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Timothy Earl O’Malley, 63, of Fort Walton Beach is seen wearing a red softball helmet with stickers that say “Trump is my president” in a series of photos found in court documents filed in the case.

According to the court documents, a call to the FBI’s national tip line led to O’Malley’s arrest.

An FBI search of O’Malley’s phone found several photos and videos that appeared to have been taken inside the Capitol building.

In one of the videos, O’Malley can be heard saying, “We took the Capitol. We’re moving on to other floors now,” the documents state.

In another video, according to the documents, O’Malley goes on to say, “Take it back, it’s our house!”

A recent report found Florida leads the country in the number of arrests related to the January 6 riot.