Okaloosa County Lt. earns lifetime achievement award

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Lt. Gary Venuti with the Okaloosa County Sherrif’s Office has been selected for the Florida Association of School Resource Officers (FASRO) Lifetime Achievement award.

Lt. Venuti has served and helped guide the school resource officer (SRO) organization for nearly 24 years. Earning the Florida SRO Unit of the Year title in both 2014 and 2019, as well a 2015 National SRO Model Agency.







“From his start as an OCSO SRO back in 1997, to his supervision of what we believe is one of the most highly decorated SRO Units in the country, Lt. Gary Venuti has consistently championed SROs as a combination of protectors, mentors, counselors, and role models for Okaloosa County’s students. His impact is so positive and potent it has helped shape the lives of thousands of our children for the better. We invite you to watch this nomination video to see for yourself.” Sheriff Larry Ashley

Watch the nomination video here.

