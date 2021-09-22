Okaloosa County identifies man seen walking on trail camera

BAKER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the man seen on an early morning surveillance camera this week is not Brian Laundrie.

OCSO looked into a social media post showing a man with a backpack walking a trail early Tuesday morning in Baker. Speculation began around the post that it could possibly be Brian Luandrie, wanted in connection to the homicide investigation on Gabby Petito.

Deputies have located the man in the video. OCSO says he is a local who confirmed he was walking the deer trial with his backpack.

During the search and investigation, OCSO says they found no indications that Laundire is, or was, in the county.