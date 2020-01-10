Okaloosa County fugitive found hiding in garbage can

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office found a fugitive inside of a garbage can Friday.

The following is a press release from the sheriff’s office:

“Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were attempting to serve active warrants on a Fort Walton Beach area man this morning when slipped out a side window of his home. His getaway was ultimately foiled however when 29-year old Robert McKuhen of Hawthorne Road was found by a K9 Unit from Okaloosa Corrections Department about 90 minutes later hiding in a trash can on Overbrook Drive. McKuhen was wanted on felony charges of fleeing and eluding, as well as operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license from August 2019 as well as a warrant for violation of probation on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. When deputies knocked on his door and ordered him out, McKuhen instead fled out a window. A charge of resisting arrest without violence has been added to his list of charges.”

