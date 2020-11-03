Okaloosa County five-year-old’s unusual birthday request

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A five-year-old Okaloosa County boy didn’t ask for toy cars or trains for his birthday instead he asked for a patch from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office to add to his collection.
Landon’s prized possession is his “Sheriff’s cape,” where he adds patches from several law enforcement agencies. According to a Facebook post, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office was happy to send a patch to add to his collection.
