Okaloosa County Emergency Management holds hurricane simulation

NICEVILLE, Fla (WKRG)- Okaloosa County Emergency Management, as well as several other agencies including schools, transportation, public safety and the fire department, held a hurricane simulation today in Niceville.

County Commissioner Nathan Boyles says everyone gathered inside the emergency operations center as if a hurricane was headed right towards Okaloosa County.

“We’ve seen what happened to our friends to the East of us,” Boyles said. “We actually saw some weakness in our EOC operations and mainly some rustiness. It’s been a long time since a major hurricane has impacted this area.”

Eric Mitchell with Okaloosa County Schools says the simulation is extremely important because there can be a lot of complications when a storm hits.

“I will say we have to make sure everything is as fast and efficient as possible,” Mitchell said. “If we need to cancel schools, we need to get that info to the superintendent and get that info to the public and do it timely.”