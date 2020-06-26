Okaloosa County Drive-thru test site low on supplies, rescheduled for June 30

FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County say a drive-thru test site in Destin was rescheduled.
According to a press release, the site lacks the availability to testing supplies.
The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County plan to release details about future testing plans at a later date.
