Okaloosa County Drive-thru test site low on supplies, rescheduled for June 30

Northwest Florida

FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County say a drive-thru test site in Destin was rescheduled.

According to a press release, the site lacks the availability to testing supplies.

The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County plan to release details about future testing plans at a later date.

