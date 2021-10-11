Okaloosa County deputies rescue fawn caught in fence

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is giving props to its own after deputies helped saved a fawn in Crestview.

According to a Facebook post, Okaloosa County deputies helped save a fawn stuck in a fence off Phil Tyner Road on Monday.

“Deputy Josh Hamilton was able to remove a piece of the fence and the fawn rested for a minute,” the Facebook post reads. “Then, it got up and ran into the woods to find Mom.”

Courtesy of OCSO

The OCSO says the fawn was scraped up from trying to break free, but the young deer didn’t appear to have any major injuries.