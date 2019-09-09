Okaloosa County Deputies looking for suspects in car burglaries

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Okaloosa County are investigating a string of car burglaries in Niceville. We’re told it happened in the Bluewater Bay area.

Investigators shared the information on a Facebook page. 13 burglaries were reported in the area. Home surveillance video was recorded from one of the victim’s home. If you have any information, call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS. You can also send a tip via email at emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or the P3 TiPS Mobile Application.