Okaloosa County Department of Corrections employees reject union representation

Press release from the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners

Crestview, Fla. – On Wednesday, April 7, the Public Employees Relations Commission (PERC) certified the ballots received in a union election to determine if Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners Department of Corrections employees desired to have American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Florida Council 79 (AFSMCE) serve as a bargaining agent on their behalf.

Out of 98 eligible employees, 65 participated in the secret ballot process. While 25 participants voted in favor of the union, 40 out of the 65 votes rejected union representation.

According to Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners Chairman, Carolyn Ketchel, “We are pleased by the outcome and look forward to continuing to work with our employees in favor of fair compensation, benefits and work environment.”

When asked about the results, Okaloosa County Department of Corrections Chief Eric Esmond had this to say, “I’m honored to have a team of individuals who have not only expressed their faith in Okaloosa County, but also realize my profound commitment to their future well-being.”