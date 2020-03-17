Okaloosa County declares local state of emergency

OKALOOSA, COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County took to Twitter Tuesday to update residents on Covid-19 policiy changes.

We have declared a local state of emergency in Okaloosa County due to the #COVID19 virus Twitter

The following is a list of changes by Okaloosa County:

1. We will be hosting weekly commission meetings every Tuesday at 0830 until at least April 7th.

2. We are cancelling all BCC workshops until further notice.

all BCC workshops until further notice. 3. We will be meeting in our single, larger location at 1250 N. Eglin parkway in Shalimar for all regular business meetings until further notice

4. We will sanitize our meeting rooms before and after each meeting

5. We are spreading out both the seating of the commissioners and the visiting public so that everyone is at least six feet apart at our meetings.

6. We are asking everyone to remain home and watch our live feed, instead of coming in person – unless they have specific business with the commission

7. The Emerald Coast Conference Center is closed until the end of April.

8. Water and Sewer Offices to close Monday.

9. We will not cut off anyone’s water for non-payment for the next 30 days.

We have revoked all permits for public gatherings in public facilities of Okaloosa County through April.

this will take effect on monday March 23rd. — Okaloosa County (@OkaloosaCounty) March 17, 2020

LATEST STORIES: