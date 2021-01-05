Okaloosa County corrections officer dies from COVID-19

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County Department of Corrections officer has died from COVID-19 according to a Facebook post from Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners:

“Jason Goen passed away at West Florida Hospital, after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19,” the post reads, “Officer Goen consistently represented the best of our department’s spirit on a nightly basis and all the way up until his untimely passing. Officer Goen Ended his Watch on Friday, January 1, 2021. Jason was effortlessly kind, receptive, supportive, and naturally gifted as an officer.”

Jason’s family has scheduled an open visitation on Thursday, January 7, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m at Brackney Funeral Home in Crestview, Florida. Jason’s burial is scheduled the following day on Friday, January 8, at 2:00 p.m. The location is Liveoak Park Memorial Cemetery in Crestview, Florida.

