Okaloosa County commissioners sign memorandum with Eglin Air Force Base expected to bring in more jobs

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG)- Okaloosa County commissioners are working with Eglin Air Force Base to build a better tomorrow.

On Tuesday commissioners signed a memorandum with officials from the base that will free up more space at the main gate.

The project includes an expansion along the western portion to allow for more military missions.

County commissioner Trey Goodwin says the extra space will allow for more private industries to come in, which will bring in more facilities.

“One those facilities are in place, those facilities will be able to house work space for engineers, scientists and technicians,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin says the project is expected to last 3 to 5 years and bring in thousands of jobs.

LATEST STORIES: