Okaloosa County commissioners approve golf cart ordinance

Fort Walton Beach, Fla (WKRG)- Okaloosa County commissioners have approved an ordinance that will allow residents to use golf carts on designated roads. State laws allow for people to use golf carts on local roads and roads with low speeds. Commissioner Trey Goodwin created the ordinance, and it would apply to people in district 4, which is the western part of Fort Walton Beach.

“We’re hoping that it gives people the opportunity to enjoy alternative means of transportation using electric carts versus getting in your car just to run to the park or the liquor store, or visit your neighbors across the neighborhood.”

The ordinance will go into effect in the next ten days, after the Secretary of State’s office records it.

LATEST STORIES: